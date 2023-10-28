18-wheeler crash closes portion of Cage Boulevard in Pharr

A Saturday afternoon accident involving an 18-wheeler is causing the closure of a portion of Cage Boulevard in Pharr that will last for several hours, according to a city spokesperson.

Pharr spokesman Michael Martinez said the public is being advised to avoid the area of the accident at the intersection of Cage Boulevard and High Line Road, and seek alternate routes.

Cage Boulevard between High Line Road and Military Highway will be closed for up to five hours due to the crash, Martinez said.

The city fire department is working to clear the scene, the city of Pharr said in a social media post. The crash was reported to authorities at around 2 p.m. Saturday, Martinez added.

Drivers will be detoured from the area at the intersection of Anaya Road and Cage Boulevard.

Martinez said no injuries were reported, and no other vehicles were involved in the accident.

Pharr Public Works and the Texas Department of Transportation are assisting at the scene.