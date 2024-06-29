18-wheeler crashes into Mission home, police investigating
An 18-wheeler crashed into a home on Saturday morning, according to the Mission Police Department.
The 18-wheeler also struck two other vehicles at the 2600 block of W. Expressway 83.
Police haven’t said if any injuries have been reported.
Channel 5 News has a crew heading to the scene, check back for updates.
More News
News Video
-
18-wheeler crashes into Mission home, police investigating
-
George Alvarez sentenced to 60 years in deadly Brownsville migrant crash
-
DHR Health internship teaching healthcare skills to South Texas ISD students
-
Consumer Reports: The best way to cool down your car without wasting...
-
Appropriations bill passed by the House includes provision withholding funds to Mexico...
Sports Video
-
Former Nikki Rowe QB now 7on7 Head Coach
-
Mother reacts to Shaine Casas making the U.S. Olympic team
-
Valley Evolution Volleyball Club Headed to Nationals in Las Vegas
-
Roque Cortinas returns to Rio Grande City as head softball coach
-
UTRGV Women's Basketball Building Chemistry during Summer Sessions