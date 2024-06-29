x

18-wheeler crashes into Mission home, police investigating

2 hours 1 minute 49 seconds ago Saturday, June 29 2024 Jun 29, 2024 June 29, 2024 10:30 AM June 29, 2024 in News - Local

An 18-wheeler crashed into a home on Saturday morning, according to the Mission Police Department.

The 18-wheeler also struck two other vehicles at the 2600 block of W. Expressway 83. 

Police haven’t said if any injuries have been reported.

Channel 5 News has a crew heading to the scene, check back for updates. 

