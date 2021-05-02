18-year old charged with 3 counts of aggravated assault and criminal mischief

An 18-year-old man was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated assault and criminal mischief over the weekend.

According to a news release, at approximately 10 p.m., Hidalgo County Sheriff Deputies responded north of 4 Mile Line on La Home Road, near La Dona Street in Mission, regarding a reckless vehicle.

Upon arrival, witnesses told deputies a grey car struck another vehicle on the roadway.

When deputies approached the grey car driving into a nearby residence, the driver, 18-year-old Gulmaro Salinas, refused to turn off or exit his vehicle.

Officials said Salinas instead turned the vehicle in the direction of the deputies and accelerated, causing a deputy to discharge his weapon. Salinas was not injured during the incident but did strike an marked unit as he fled from the location.

The Palmview Police Department located Salinas’s vehicle driving on the wrong side of traffic on FM 495 and La Home Road, where he eventually lost control.

According to the news release, Salinas resisted arrest before he was taken into custody by Palmview Police officers.

On Sunday, Justice of the Peace Jason Pena formally charged Salinas with three counts of aggravated assault, a first-degree felony, and criminal mischief, a state jail felony; his bond is $151,500.

Anyone with information regarding the ongoing investigation is urged to call the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at (956) 383-8114.

Submit an anonymous tip by calling the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers Hotline at (956) 668-8477.