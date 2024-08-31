18-year-old Rio Hondo resident killed in two-vehicle crash
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed an 18-year-old male.
The crash occurred Friday at around 8:30 p.m. on North Sam Houston Boulevard, north of Wiseman Road in Rio Hondo.
According to DPS spokesperson Sgt. Maria Hernandez, preliminary investigation revealed a Dodge Caravan, occupied by a male driver and female passenger, was attempting to make a left turn into a residence off North Sam Houston Boulevard.
Hernandez said a Toyota Corolla, occupied by 18-year-old Jose Juan Mendoza, was traveling above the speed limit southbound on North Sam Houston Boulevard when it collided with the Dodge.
The occupants of the Dodge were transported to Valley Baptist Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. Mendoza was also taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries, according to Hernandez.
Hernandez said DPS troopers did find an open container inside Mendoza's vehicle.
The crash remains under investigation.
