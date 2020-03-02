$180M contract awarded for new Starr Co. border wall construction

A federal contract was recently awarded to facilitate construction of border wall segments in Starr County.

According to a Customs and Border Protection press release, about 15 miles of barriers will be built in segments to connect with other existing walls. The new projects are will be designated to the areas in Roma, Rio Grande City, Escobares, La Grulla, and Salineño.

The contract was awarded for $179,580,000 which is part of CBP's fiscal year 2018-2019 appropriations. It was awarded to Southwest Valley Constructors Co., a company based in Albuquerque, New Mexico, according to the company website.

Although the contract was awarded, it only represents a phase of the construction process. Right to access the property and legal negotiations can extend the length of time it takes to build the new fencing.