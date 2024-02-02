19-year-old arrested following threat made against Brownsville middle school

A 19-year-old man was arrested Thursday after threatening to shoot up a Brownsville middle school, police said.

Cristian Jesus Lord was arraigned Friday on three counts of terroristic threat, according to the Brownsville Police Department.

Lord was identified by Brownville police spokeswoman Abril Luna as the man who approached three students at Dr. Juliet V. García Middle School— located at 5701 Ruben M Torres Blvd. — and told them he was going to “shoot up the school tomorrow.”

“The students took swift action and took pictures of the suspect’s vehicle and provided accurate descriptions to our officers,” a news Thursday release stated.

Lord’s bond was set at $6,000.