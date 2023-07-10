19-year-old arrested for fatally striking cyclist, fleeing scene

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash that involved a cyclist being struck by a vehicle.

The crash happened at around 11 p.m. Sunday on Tower Road north of South Trail Drive east of Edinburg, according to a news release.

Preliminary investigation revealed a white 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe collided with a male cyclist and fled the scene. The cyclist succumbed to his injuries at the scene, according to the news release.

The Chevrolet was found near the crash scene at the intersection of Alamo Road and Texas Road with "damage consistent with the evidence found at the crash scene and observed on the vehicle", according to the release.

Troopers located the suspected driver, identified as 19-year-old Alan Nicolas Rios, near his residence where a sobriety test was conducted, according to the release.

Rios was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter, and was transported to the Hidalgo County Detention Center.

The crash continues to be under investigation and the identity of the victim will be released pending notification of next of kin.