2 dead, 1 injured after shooting in northwest Hidalgo County

Deputies found two people dead and one person injured Sunday after a shooting in northwest Hidalgo County.

At about 3:45 a.m. Sunday, the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office received 911 calls about a disturbance on Landing Drive, which is located north of Alton near Moore Field.

Deputies found a man and a woman dead, said Sheriff J.E. "Eddie" Guerra. Another man suffered a gunshot wound.

"At this point, we believe it's the result of a domestic dispute," Guerra said.

The Sheriff's Office is working to notify the family of the man and woman who died, Guerra said, adding that he couldn't release additional information or specify how they were related.

"He's in critical but stable condition," Guerra said.

A fourth person also suffered a minor gunshot wound but didn't require medical attention. Guerra said that person's hand was grazed by a bullet.

"Right now we're interviewing all witnesses and notifying next of kin," Guerra said.

