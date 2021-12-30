2 Detained After Vehicle Pursuit that Ended in Weslaco
WESLACO – According to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office two individuals have been detained after a chase that ended in Weslaco.
The chase of a dark color truck began in the area of Tex-Mex Road and 86th Street in San Carlos.
We’ll update with more information as it becomes available.
Update: The vehicle pursuit has ended in Weslaco and two individuals are currently detained. pic.twitter.com/CcrBEGDF2h— Hidalgo County SO (@HidalgoCountySO) January 4, 2020
Happening Now: HCSO deputies are in pursuit of a dark color truck in the area of Tex-Mex Road and 86th Street in San Carlos. Please use caution if you are in the area and observe all emergency vehicles. pic.twitter.com/uv94S2gS7D— Hidalgo County SO (@HidalgoCountySO) January 4, 2020