2 Detained After Vehicle Pursuit that Ended in Weslaco

WESLACO – According to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office two individuals have been detained after a chase that ended in Weslaco.

The chase of a dark color truck began in the area of Tex-Mex Road and 86th Street in San Carlos.

We’ll update with more information as it becomes available.

Update: The vehicle pursuit has ended in Weslaco and two individuals are currently detained. pic.twitter.com/CcrBEGDF2h — Hidalgo County SO (@HidalgoCountySO) January 4, 2020