2 Detained After Vehicle Pursuit that Ended in Weslaco

1 year 11 months 3 weeks ago Friday, January 03 2020 Jan 3, 2020 January 03, 2020 9:15 PM January 03, 2020 in News - Local

WESLACO – According to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office two individuals have been detained after a chase that ended in Weslaco.

The chase of a dark color truck began in the area of Tex-Mex Road and 86th Street in San Carlos.

We’ll update with more information as it becomes available.

