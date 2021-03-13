2 Detained in Connection to Deadly Shooting in Edinburg

EDINBURG – A police investigation is underway into a fatal shooting in Edinburg.

Investigators have detained two people in connection with the crime.

It happened at an apartment complex on the 1300 block of Closner Blvd near Chapin Street late Monday night.

Edinburg Police Chief Cesar Torres tells CHANNEL 5 NEWS one male is dead.

Officers responded to the sound of gunshots just before midnight, according to investigator Jessie Moreno.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Edinburg Crime Stoppers at 383-8477.

