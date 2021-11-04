2 hospitalized after house fire, Alton fire chief says

Two people were hospitalized after a house fire in Mission on Tuesday, according to Alton fire Chief John Salinas.

Multiple agencies responded to the fire located on the 3000 block of Concepcion Avenue.

"We got on scene [and] victims were outside their residence," Salinas said. "EMS companies were on location and transported both patients to local hospitals."

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office, Pharr EMS, Palmview Fire Department and Alton Police Department were spotted at the scene.