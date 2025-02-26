x

2 hospitalized in Edinburg interstate crash

2 hospitalized in Edinburg interstate crash
1 hour 51 minutes 42 seconds ago Tuesday, February 25 2025 Feb 25, 2025 February 25, 2025 10:35 PM February 25, 2025 in News - Local

Two people were hospitalized following a Tuesday night crash in Edinburg, according to a spokesperson with the city.

The collision happened at the 5100 block of South I-69C when a gray Jeep Renegade lost control and spun out after striking the inside shoulder’s yellow water barrier, according to the spokesperson.

A 2020 gray GMC Sierra then collided with the jeep. Both vehicles were left undriveable, and the male driver of the jeep and the female driver of the GMC were hospitalized for medical evaluation. 

Debris caused a temporary closure of the northbound lanes of the northbound lanes of the interstate.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days