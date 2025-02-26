2 hospitalized in Edinburg interstate crash
Two people were hospitalized following a Tuesday night crash in Edinburg, according to a spokesperson with the city.
The collision happened at the 5100 block of South I-69C when a gray Jeep Renegade lost control and spun out after striking the inside shoulder’s yellow water barrier, according to the spokesperson.
A 2020 gray GMC Sierra then collided with the jeep. Both vehicles were left undriveable, and the male driver of the jeep and the female driver of the GMC were hospitalized for medical evaluation.
Debris caused a temporary closure of the northbound lanes of the northbound lanes of the interstate.
