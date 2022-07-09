2 in custody after police chase that ended outside a Target store in Mission

A federal investigation is ongoing after two people with cocaine in their vehicle were arrested following a police chase that ended outside a Target store in Mission.

According to Sally Sparks, public information officer for DEA Houston division, DEA agents requested assistance from the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a traffic stop on a truck. DEA agents tried to stop the vehicle Friday at around 3 p.m. in McAllen near Ware Road and Business 83 but the truck took off, Sparks said.

The chase ended in the parking lot of the Target store near Shary Road and Expressway 83 in Mission.

A “large amount of cocaine was found in the vehicle, Sparks said.

An unidentified man and woman in the vehicle are in federal custody.

Agents also removed a child from the car who was reunited with family members.