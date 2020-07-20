2 new ocelots identified at Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service recently identified two new ocelots at the Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge — exciting news for the endangered species.

Cameras at the wildlife refuge captured photos of a young female ocelot and a young male ocelot in March.

The female was photographed on March 5 and later tagged. The male was photographed on March 29.

"A couple of months after this initial detection, he was again captured on camera," according to a Facebook post by "Viva the Ocelot, Friends of Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge" on June 17. "His second 'photo shoot' produced clear images of his spot patterns, allowing biologists to identify him as a new arrival."

Roughly 80 ocelots are estimated to live in South Texas. About 14 of them live at Laguna Atascosa.

