2 people in Willacy County test positive for COVID-19
Willacy County on Saturday announced that two people had tested positive for the coronavirus.
A man in his 20s and a woman in her 40s tested positive for the virus, according to a news release from Willacy County.
Since the pandemic started, 1,165 people in Willacy County have tested positive for the virus.
