2 people in Willacy County test positive for COVID-19

2 hours 9 minutes 41 seconds ago Saturday, September 19 2020 Sep 19, 2020 September 19, 2020 10:11 AM September 19, 2020 in News - Local

Willacy County on Saturday announced that two people had tested positive for the coronavirus.

A man in his 20s and a woman in her 40s tested positive for the virus, according to a news release from Willacy County.

Since the pandemic started, 1,165 people in Willacy County have tested positive for the virus.

