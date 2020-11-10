2 people in Willacy County test positive for COVID-19
Willacy County on Tuesday reported that two people had tested positive for COVID-19.
A man in his 20s and a woman in her 40s tested positive for the virus, according to a news release from Willacy County.
Since the pandemic started, 1,256 people in Willacy County have tested positive for the virus.
