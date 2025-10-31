2 persons of interest in Oklahoma 'suspicious death' arrested in Brownsville

Two persons of interest in a "suspicious death" in Oklahoma were arrested in Brownsville.

John Arredondo, 29, and Jordan Arredondo, 31, were arrested by Texas Rangers and booked into the Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center, according to a news release from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

The news release said the bureau was requested by the Garfield County Sheriff's Office on October 12 to investigate a suspicious death.

Deputies were notified of a dead woman at the 5500 block of East Wheat Capitol Road in Enid, Oklahoma, according to the news release. The woman was identified as 43-year-old Theresia Myers; her cause of death is currently unknown.

During the investigation, John and Jordan were identified as persons of interest in Myers' death and subsequently located in Brownsville, according to the news release.

John and Jordan were arrested and remain jailed at Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing and charges will be determined by the Garfield County District Attorney's Office, according to the news release.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov.