2 PSJA students killed in car crash

Two students at PSJA Southwest Early College High School died Wednesday after a car crash in Missouri.

Fabian Alaniz-Santiago, 18, of Pharr and Miguel A. Perez-Cuellar, 18, of Pharr died Wednesday afternoon, when a moving truck crashed in Pettis County, Missouri, according to information published by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Alaniz-Santiago and Perez-Cuellar attended PSJA Early College High School in Pharr, according to a statement published by the Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District.

"Two of our senior graduates were involved in an accident earlier today and sadly have passed away," according to a statement posted on Facebook. "This sudden situation breaks our heart. We mourn their loss and pray for their families during this difficult time. Please know our district crisis response team has been activated and will be available for our students, staff and entire Javelina family during this time of grief."