2 Teens charged in connection to string of park robberies in Mission

MISSION – Two teenagers were charged in a string of robberies at multiple RV parks in Mission. One of the suspects is 16 years old and his information has not been released.

They were taking change and any other loose items they could find from unlocked cars. Both teenagers faced a judge on Monday.

Julian Beltran Ruiz, 17, is charged with two counts of burglary of a vehicle and a third charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon. All labeled as Class A misdemeanors.

Mission Police Public Information Officer Arturo Flores says several trailer parks were targeted.

