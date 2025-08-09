20 acres of 'railroad ties' catch fire in Los Frenos, causing partial road closure

The Los Fresnos Fire Department responded to a fire on Saturday.

According to the Los Fresnos Fire Chief Gene Daniels, parts of FM 2480 and San Roman Road will be closed for a couple of hours as fire crews battle 20 acres of "railroad ties" that caught fire.

Daniels said the fire is contained and no homes or businesses nearby were affected.