x

20 acres of 'railroad ties' catch fire in Los Frenos, causing partial road closure

20 acres of 'railroad ties' catch fire in Los Frenos, causing partial road closure
4 hours 39 minutes 33 seconds ago Saturday, August 09 2025 Aug 9, 2025 August 09, 2025 4:11 PM August 09, 2025 in News - Local

The Los Fresnos Fire Department responded to a fire on Saturday.

According to the Los Fresnos Fire Chief Gene Daniels, parts of FM 2480 and San Roman Road will be closed for a couple of hours as fire crews battle 20 acres of "railroad ties" that caught fire.

Daniels said the fire is contained and no homes or businesses nearby were affected.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days