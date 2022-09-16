$20 million winning scratch ticket sold in La Feria

A winning scratch ticket worth $20 million was sold in La Feria, according to the Texas Lottery.

The top prize-winning ticket in the Texas Lottery game $20 Million Supreme was purchased at BreakTime #2 located at 204 E. Highway 83.

The prize was claimed on Thursday.

More information about the prize-winning ticket will be released next week, according to the Texas Lottery.