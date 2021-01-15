2021 Charro Days in Brownsville canceled due to coronavirus pandemic

The 2021 84th Annual Charro Days Fiesta in Brownsville has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Charro Days Fiesta Board of Directors announced Friday.

Officials decided to cancel the event due to the “current uncertainty of the pandemic,” and with the public's welfare in mind, a statement posted to Facebook reads.

Officials said though the festivities have been canceled, a commemorative Charro Days poster will be produced and unveiled to the public soon via a virtual event.

Charro Days officials said they will continue to monitor conditions and are looking into the possibility of providing virtual events.

Since Monday, Cameron County has reported 1,261 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 coronavirus-related deaths.

Since the pandemic started, Cameron County has reported 32,453 positive cases and 1,222 coronavirus-related deaths, according to the latest data from the Cameron County Health Department.