2021 winter freeze continues to impact local farmers

Some Texas farmers are finally seeing the fruits of their labor a year after the 2021 winter freeze.

Jed Murray, owner of the Tenaza Organics farm in Los Fresnos, said his farm took a big hit because of the freeze last year.

“We were doing really well as a company and the business was great, and it looked like we might get ahead,” Murray said. “Then all of a sudden we just lost everything, and we had no idea what to do."

Murray said his colleagues on the citrus side of the farming industry also took a big hit.

