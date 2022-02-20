2021 winter freeze continues to impact local farmers
Some Texas farmers are finally seeing the fruits of their labor a year after the 2021 winter freeze.
Jed Murray, owner of the Tenaza Organics farm in Los Fresnos, said his farm took a big hit because of the freeze last year.
“We were doing really well as a company and the business was great, and it looked like we might get ahead,” Murray said. “Then all of a sudden we just lost everything, and we had no idea what to do."
Murray said his colleagues on the citrus side of the farming industry also took a big hit.
Watch the video above for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
Baile Del Sol kicks off 85th annual Charro Days Fiesta in Brownsville
-
Records: IBC Bank employee accused of stealing over $86K from customer’s accounts
-
Willacy County sheriff: 2 found dead in search for 5 missing individuals...
-
Brownsville police: Man charged with DWI after fleeing the scene of car...
-
Pharr police seeking man accused of breaking into a vehicle and stealing...