23 residents of 5 Cameron County cities test positive for coronavirus

Cameron County confirmed additional 23 positive cases of coronavirus on Tuesday. This raises the total number of cases in Cameron County to 239.

According to a release, of the 239 cases, 73 individuals have recovered.

The new cases include residents from Brownsville, Harlingen, La Feria, Rio Hondo and San Benito.

Among the new cases are a 1-year-old boy from La Feria and a 6-year-old girl from Rio Hondo.