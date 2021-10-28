27 arrested, accused of distributing 'counterfeit' drugs

A multi-agency investigation led to the arrest of 27 people in the Rio Grande Valley area in connection to a drug trafficking operation to distribute “fake counterfeit pills” containing fentanyl and methamphetamine.

The criminal complaints against the defendants allege that from January 2021 through October 2021, the drug trafficking network was responsible for the importation and distribution of fake counterfeit pills containing fentanyl and methamphetamine, in addition to the illicit sales of prescription opioids.

“This investigation also revealed Yolanda Yevon Garza, an employee from the IDEA School District in Weslaco, Texas, was utilized to facilitate the sales of counterfeit pills for this criminal drug network,” the news release stated. “During this investigation, authorities seized multi-kilogram quantities of illicit narcotics to include counterfeit pills containing fentanyl and methamphetamine along with other assets attributable to this organization.”

All were arrested on state charges ranging from possession with intent to distribute, manufacturing, and delivery of controlled substance(s).

The DEA, Hidalgo County District Attorney’s Office, Hidalgo County Sherriff’s Office, La Villa Police Department and the Edinburg Police Department conducted this investigation. The Hidalgo County Constable Precincts 1, 3, and 4, and the Department of Public Safety also assisted during the course of this investigation.