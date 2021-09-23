3 arrested following Brownsville police stakeout

Photo Credit: Brownsville Police Department

Three men were arrested after the Brownsville Police Department Narcotics Unit conducted surveillance at a location police suspected narcotics were being sold from.

Justin Phillip Alexander, Kevin Robert Broussard and Joshua Isaiah Ramirez were arrested after leaving the location on the 1700 block of Grant Street, police said in a Thursday news release.

Alexander had several warrants out of Brownsville, including credit card abuse and burglary of a motor vehicle, the news release stated.

Broussard was in possession of a handgun, cocaine, meth and marijuana. Ramirez was charged with possession of marijuana, crack cocaine and meth.

At the residents the suspects left, police located more narcotics, the release stated.

Bond for Alexander, Broussard and Ramirez was set at $20,000, $63,000 and $18,000, respectively.