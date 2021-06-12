3 arrested for street racing

An increase in enforcement on illegal drag racing in the Valley is expected through the weekend.

The city of Mission said in a Friday social media post that the city police department caught alleged street racers in the act on Thursday night, arresting three men.

Gerardo Espinoza and Guadalupe Salazar, both from Mission, and Alexander Cavazos were arrested by the city’s police department. All three men were charged with racing on a highway and each had their bond set at $1,000.