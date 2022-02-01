3 charged in Harlingen drug bust

A drug bust in Harlingen led to the arrest of three suspects.

The Harlingen Police Organized Crime Unit executed a search warrant at a home on the 2800 block of Swiss Pine Avenue last week.

Inside the home, police found more than 31 pounds of marijuana, 379 grams on Xanax, 53 grams of ecstasy, THC edibles and $4,000 in cash.

The bust then led police to a storage facility in San Benito that uncovered another 77 pounds of marijuana.

Each suspect charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. All three are being held on bond at the Harlingen jail.