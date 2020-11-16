3 charged with deadly conduct after shooting at Sr. Mostacho in Weslaco
Investigators charged three people with deadly conduct Monday after a shooting at Sr. Mostacho, a bar and restaurant in Weslaco.
At about 1:34 a.m. Monday, police officers responded to a call about shots fired at Sr. Mostacho, 2307 W. Expressway 83.
Witnesses directed officers to a nearby vehicle, according to a news release from the Weslaco Police Department. Officers detained three people and seized two handguns.
Officers identified the people as:
Jose Juan Espinoza, 22, who was charged with deadly conduct, a third-degree felony.
Juan Alberto Lopez, 22, who was charged with deadly conduct, a third-degree felony.
Shayla Lee Escalante, 19, who was charged with deadly conduct, a third-degree felony.
