3 people detained following apparent raids in Donna

The Alamo Police Department detained two men and a woman Friday morning after what appeared to be a series of raids in Donna.

Local, state and federal law enforcement officers blanketed an area surrounding Ridley Avenue in Donna on Friday morning.

The FBI, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the U.S. Border Patrol, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office assisted the Alamo Police Department with the investigation.

Alamo Police Chief Richard Ozuna said officers detained two men and a woman. Officers also found drugs and weapons.

The names of the people detained by police haven't been released.