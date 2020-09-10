3 people facing animal cruelty charges after authorities found a warehouse of mistreated dogs in Los Fresnos

Three people are facing animal cruelty charges after Cameron County authorities discovered a warehouse full of mistreated dogs in Los Fresnos in 2019.

Mark Anthony Treviño and Steven Clark Woodington are facing 19 counts of animal cruelty to non-livestock animals. Tiffany Woodington, who is connected to this case was also arrested in Missouri and is facing animal cruelty charges.

According to Cameron County Authorities, the Woodington’s were operating a non-profit animal rescue group called All Accounted For and shipping animals from Texas to Missouri.

The rescued animals were later transported to the Cameron County Animal Shelter where families have adopted many of them.

It has been one year since a Cameron County family has adopted their dog Wishbone.

Cameron County Resident Michelle Valdez said at first Wishbone was very antisocial due to the trauma, but now he’s family.

"They say a dog’s a man’s best friend, but we have two women here so a dog is a family’s best friend and not just a friend, he’s family," Valdez said. “Everyone knows when you hear the Valdez family, they know we’re including Wishbone in it.”

