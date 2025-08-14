3 people in custody in connection with shooting in rural Mission

Three individuals — including a minor — are in custody in connection with a shooting that hospitalized a 23-year-old man in rural Mission, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

The man remains hospitalized, the sheriff’s office stated in a Thursday news release.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a welfare concern call Wednesday at around 3 p.m. at the 6900 block of Minnesota Road in rural Mission. Deputies at the scene learned that a man was transported to a hospital by a family member after he was shot in the shoulder area.

With the assistance of the Mission Police Department, Hidalgo County Sheriff’s investigators identified a suspect vehicle and the individuals involved in the shooting, a news release states.

Investigators also determined that the victim had also been robbed by the suspects during the incident.

Two adult men were arrested and face a charge of aggravated robbery. The male juvenile has also been charged in the case and is in custody at the Hidalgo County Juvenile Center, the release adds.

The investigation is ongoing. Those with any information regarding the shooting are urged to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114.