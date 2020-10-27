3 people in Willacy County test positive for COVID-19
Willacy County on Tuesday reported that three people tested positive for COVID-19.
Willacy County received information about the new cases on Monday and released the information on Tuesday.
A man in his 40s, a woman in her 40s and a man in his 50s tested positive for the virus, according to a news release from Willacy County.
Since the pandemic started, 1,206 people in Willacy County have tested positive for the virus.
