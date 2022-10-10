3 Suspected ISIS Terrorists Arrested in Nicaragua

UPDATE: The three suspected ISIS terrorists were arrested in Nicaragua and returned to Costa Rican authorities.

All alerts at Mexican borders have been removed.

----

WESLACO – Mexican authorities were warned of three suspected terrorists by the Department of Homeland Security International Operations.

Ahamed Ghanim Mohamed Al Juburi from Iraq, Ibrahim Mohamed and Mohamed Eissa from Egypt are believed to have crossed through Costa Rica on June 9.

Authorities believe they could be headed to Mexico where officials believe they will try to enter the United States.

Officials say all three men are in the Biometric Identification Transnational Migration Alert program.

Authorities say they are prepared to encounter and arrest them.

