3 suspected of robbery in Brownsville in custody

BROWNSVILLE – Three people suspected of a Wednesday-night robbery in Brownsville were arrested.

Robert Rojas and Hernan Gomez along with one juvenile are in custody.

The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office says the juvenile conspired with the two men to steal a safe containing over $7,000 from his brother.

All three men are being charged with aggravated robbery and engaging in organized criminal activity.

