3 teens arrested in Brownsville Holiday Village theft

Three teens were arrested after a police officer said he spotted them stealing items from the Holiday Village at Brownsville’s Dean Porter Park.

Marco Antonio Serna, 17, Noe Guerrero, 17, and Eduardo Figueroa, 17, were arrested in connection to the theft Wednesday.

An officer on patrol in the area at around 2:30 a.m. spotted the trio taking items from the park, according to a news release from the Brownsville Police Department.

“The subjects then noticed the marked police unit approaching their vehicle so they sped off,” the news release stated. “Brownsville Police Patrol Officer then conducted a traffic stop and upon contact, he noticed several candies and candy displays in the back seat of the vehicle.”

The trio were charged with theft and criminal trespass and they each had their bond set at $3,000.