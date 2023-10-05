30th annual Rio Grande Valley Birding Festival set for next month

The public is invited to attend the 30th annual Rio Grande Valley Birding Festival in Harlingen next month.

The festival will begin on Wednesday, Nov. 8 and end on Sunday, Nov. 12 at the Harlingen Convention Center — located at 701 Harlingen Heights Drive.

The festival will offer over 120 field trips for the five days, keynote speakers, afternoon presentations, a rousing trade show, a whopping silent auction, a souvenir booth, and fabulous art and photographs from local students.

More information on the birding festival can be found online.

