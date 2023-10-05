x

30th annual Rio Grande Valley Birding Festival set for next month

By: Dina Herrera-Garza

The public is invited to attend the 30th annual Rio Grande Valley Birding Festival in Harlingen next month.

The festival will begin on Wednesday, Nov. 8 and end on Sunday, Nov. 12 at the Harlingen Convention Center — located at 701 Harlingen Heights Drive.

The festival will offer over 120 field trips for the five days, keynote speakers, afternoon presentations, a rousing trade show, a whopping silent auction, a souvenir booth, and fabulous art and photographs from local students.

