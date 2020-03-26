31-year-old Pharr man tests positive for coronavirus

Hidalgo County announced on Thursday that a 31-year-old man from Pharr had tested positive for the coronavirus — the ninth confirmed case in Hidalgo County.

"Investigators with the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department are actively involved in interviewing the patient who is a 31-year-old male," according to a news release from Hidalgo County. "The patient has been hospitalized at a location outside of Hidalgo County."

Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez notified Pharr Mayor Ambrosio "Amos" Hernandez about the case.

"Both Hidalgo County health officials and officials with the City of Pharr are working to determine who the patient may have had contact with," according to the news release. "Those who have direct contact with the patient will be contacted by health officials. Because this is the early stages of the investigation, there are no additional details at this time."