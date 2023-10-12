3rd annual Brides March to honor victims of domestic violence in Hidalgo County

In Hidalgo County alone, 10,000 cases of domestic violence have been reported, according to the Hidalgo County Domestic Task Force.

To raise awareness on the issue, the organization will hold the 3rd Annual Brides March on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 at 8 a.m. in McAllen.

For more information on the event, and resources available to victims of domestic violence, watch the video above.