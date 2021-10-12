$4 million grant awarded to Region One ESC

Region One Education Service Center, a center that assists school districts in the Rio Grande Valley, has been awarded a $4 million federal grant to support a cohort of low-income students from middle and high schools.

The grant, Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs (GEAR UP Partnership), will equip educators to increase preparedness and success for students’ post-graduate education, according to a news release from the office of Congressman Vicente Gonzalez (D-McAllen.)

The funding is provided by the Department of Education for Region One Education Service Center, which includes every school district within the Rio Grande Valley as well Webb, Zapata, Jim Hogg and Brooks counties.

The Region One ESC is one of 20 regional education service centers tasked with assisting school districts across the state, according to the release.