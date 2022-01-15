$4 million in federal funds available for struggling businesses in McAllen

Applications are now being taken for the McAllen Small Business Support Fund.

The McAllen Chamber of Commerce says this will help those local shops affected by the latest spike in COVID-19 cases.

The city of McAllen received $4 million in federal funds to provide to struggling local businesses.

To receive the assistance, businesses must meet certain requirements, such as showing a 20% decline in revenue from 2019 to 2022.

Applications are being accepted online.

