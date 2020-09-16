x

4 more residents in Willacy County test positive for coronavirus

Wednesday, September 16 2020

Willacy County on Wednesday announced that four more people had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Two males and two females, one of the females under 1 year old, tested positive for the virus, according to a news release from Willacy County.

"The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) will conduct case investigations on this, and all positive COVID-19 cases that arise and ensure that proper isolation and 14-day quarantine is strictly adhered to," according to a news release from Willacy County. "In addition, DSHS will be sure family members stay isolated and quarantined as well and will be sure the family has supplies needed to be able to stay at home and follow protocol."

Since the pandemic started, 1162 people in Willacy County have tested positive for the virus.

