4 people detained following raid in San Benito home

3 hours 45 minutes 22 seconds ago Monday, December 23 2024 Dec 23, 2024 December 23, 2024 4:53 PM December 23, 2024 in News - Local

Four people were detained Monday as multiple law enforcement agencies executed a narcotics search warrant at a residence in San Benito.

Channel 5 News cameras were rolling as officers with the San Benito Police Department, Cameron County Sheriff’s Office and the sheriff’s office SWAT team executed a warrant at the residence near Franklin Street and the frontage road.

San Benito Police Detective Kathy Pardo told Channel 5 News four people were “picked up” during the search, and the home is believed to be one where drugs are sold.

This is a developing story, check back for updates. 

