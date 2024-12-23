4 people detained following raid in San Benito home

Four people were detained Monday as multiple law enforcement agencies executed a narcotics search warrant at a residence in San Benito.

Channel 5 News cameras were rolling as officers with the San Benito Police Department, Cameron County Sheriff’s Office and the sheriff’s office SWAT team executed a warrant at the residence near Franklin Street and the frontage road.

San Benito Police Detective Kathy Pardo told Channel 5 News four people were “picked up” during the search, and the home is believed to be one where drugs are sold.

