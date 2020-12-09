4-year-old boy who fell down a well in Starr County recovering in hospital

A 4-year-old boy who fell down a water well in Starr County Tuesday afternoon, is recovering at a local hospital.

According to rescue crews the child fell about nine feet down into the well before getting stuck in an area approximately 11 inches in diameter.

The boy was rescued Tuesday night, after crews worked for nearly six hours to get him out safely.

