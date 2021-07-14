$40,000 worth of equipment stolen from Vanguard Academy
The Pharr Police Department is asking for the communities help in a theft case that occurred between Sunday, July 11th and Monday, July 12th, according to a news release.
Officials said over $40,000 worth of equipment belonging to A&E Lawn and Tree Trimming was stolen from the Vanguard Academy located at 1407 West Moore Road.
The items stolen are as follows:
- • Orange '17 Kubota MX 5800 tractor
- • Black '22 Big Tex 16 ft trailer
- • Tractor attachments
- • Set of trailer ramps
Anyone with information about this case, call Pharr Police at 956-787-8477.
