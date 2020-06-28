402 Hidalgo County residents test positive for coronavirus, one more person died

Hidalgo County announced on Sunday one more person died due complications related to the coronavirus, as well as 402 additional cases — bringing the overall total number of confirmed virus cases to 3,294 and the death toll to 32.

According to a news release from Hidalgo County, the patient who died was a Weslaco man in his 30’s with underlying medical conditions.

"I am very distraught with today’s rising numbers and, in particular, with the report of another death,” said Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez. “My condolences go out to this man’s friends and family. Our rise in numbers has become a problem and I've taken action trying to slow infection rates by limiting mass and social gatherings, and by requiring facial coverings inside of covered spaces and buildings. Ultimately, however, we must protect ourselves.”

There are currently 244 people hospitalized with complications from the virus, including 19 in intensive care units, according to the news release.

Of the total number of people who tested positive for COVID-19 in Hidalgo County, 1,072 have been released from isolation since the start of the pandemic.

Currently, there are 2,190 known active cases in Hidalgo County and 2,829 tests pending results.