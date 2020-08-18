4th Annual Veterans Health Fair To Provide Health, Education and Benefits To The Veteran Community

Doctors Hospital at Renaissance Health System (DHR) is partnering with the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), the Texas Veterans Land Board (VLB) and other local and state agencies to host the “Veterans Health, Education, and Benefits Fair” on Saturday, October 21, 2017 from 9:00 P.M. until 1:00 P.M. The fair will take place at the Edinburg Conference Center at Renaissance, located at 118 Paseo del Prado Edinburg, TX, 78593. Veterans, spouses and dependents are welcome to attend this event, free of charge.

“Doctors Hospital at Renaissance is pleased to sponsor the Veterans Health, Education, and Benefits Fair along with state and federal agencies for the purpose of keeping all Veterans in our area informed about services available to them for healthcare, housing, jobs and education,” states Ron Tupper, DHR Senior Consultant & Health Fair Project Manager. “DHR is also pleased to announce that Dr. Carlos Cardenas, DHR Chairman of the Board, Jeff Milligan, VA Regional Director from Dallas, Congressman Vicente Gonzalez, District 15, and Congressman Filemon Vela, District 34, will all participate in the welcoming ceremony at this event in support of local Veteran healthcare issues.”

DHR is hosting the “Health, Education and Benefits Fair” for Veterans in an effort to bring together services from throughout Texas to one Rio Grande Valley location, as well as to provide Veterans with the opportunity to check their current medical claim statuses with on-site claims counselors from participating agencies during the event. This is planned as an enjoyable event in support of our Veterans and will include a wide range of educational materials from participating agencies. The event will also feature a raffle drawing throughout the event; tickets for the raffle will be provided to each Veteran during registration.

The DHR Rehabilitation Hospital will demonstrate the EksoGT exoskeleton robotic-assisted rehabilitation system during a break-out session. This is state of the art technology that can assist in providing rehabilitative services to Veterans with injuries that have affected their ability to walk. Also, the DHR Human Resource department will have a booth at the event for Veterans interested in learning what opportunities may exist at the health system and the procedures necessary to apply. Other break-out sessions will include behavioral health and crisis management presentations provided by the Veterans Administration, as well as the ability for Veterans to have one-on-one discussions with VA counsels at any time during the event.

Veteran service providers and supporters at the event will include the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Veterans Land Board, local colleges and universities, as well as numerous health and educational organizations serving Veterans from the local area. The VA has arranged to have on-site tours of their new Mobile Health Van System used to provide Veteran outreach services throughout the Valley Coastal Bend VA Health System area.

For questions about the DHR "Veterans Health, Education, and Benefits Fair," please contact Ron Tupper, DHR Senior Consultant and Veterans Health Fair Project Manager, at rontuppermsc@gmail.com