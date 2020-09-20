$5 million in financial assistance granted to South Texas College students
Financial assistance is available for South Texas College students this fall.
The funding is from CARES Act money set aside to help students impacted by the pandemic.
Close to 10,000 students have already received assistance for the fall and spring semesters.
Students can apply by visiting SouthTexasCollege.edu/CARES.
Watch the video for the full story.
