$5 million state grant to go toward expansions for Weslaco airport

2 days 16 hours 34 minutes ago Tuesday, August 15 2023 Aug 15, 2023 August 15, 2023 9:33 PM August 15, 2023 in News - Local

Millions of dollars in upgrades are headed to the Mid-Valley Airport in Weslaco.

Weslaco Mayor David Suarez said $5 million from the state will help build several hangers. The new hangar space is part of the city's five-year plan to expand the airport and boost the local economy.

“It's going to create more activity here at the airport,” Suarez said. “It’s gonna help all the businesses around here.”

Construction on the hangers will begin within two years.

 

