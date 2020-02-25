5 on 5: February 25th
WESLACO - The Valley girls basketball season came to an end Tuesday night as Edinburg and Weslaco dropped third round playoff games.
Meanwhile, boys teams wrapped up the first round.
Brownsville Veterans, Edinburg, Hidalgo, Donna, Santa Rosa, Weslaco, Mission Veterans, Rowe, and Santa Maria were all winners.
CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva has some highlights in this 5 on 5 update.
More News
News Video
-
Possible grease fire at Donna mobile home under investigation
-
DHS acting secretary tours Valley border barriers, discusses apprehension numbers
-
Mother out on bond after charged for killing child in Rio Grande...
-
Man arrested in connection to hit-and-run at McAllen mud pit
-
Trial expected to begin for man accused in deadly 2018 crash in...