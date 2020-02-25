5 on 5: February 25th

WESLACO - The Valley girls basketball season came to an end Tuesday night as Edinburg and Weslaco dropped third round playoff games.

Meanwhile, boys teams wrapped up the first round.

Brownsville Veterans, Edinburg, Hidalgo, Donna, Santa Rosa, Weslaco, Mission Veterans, Rowe, and Santa Maria were all winners.

CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva has some highlights in this 5 on 5 update.